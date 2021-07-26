Heat Advisory issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for part of North Texas, including Denton County, until 7 p.m. Monday.

The weather service is forecasting a high of 102 degrees on Monday afternoon, with a heat index value around 107, which would make for the hottest day of the year so far. This heat can be dangerous, and the weather service provided the following tips for residents to remember during hot days like Monday:

Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car

Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty

Wear loose-fitting,. light-colored clothing

Spend time in air conditioning and shade when possible

There is also a 20-40% chance for storms early Monday afternoon, according to the weather service forecast. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds will be possible.