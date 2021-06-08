OrthoLazer Flower Mound coming to Lakeside

Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound, along with equity partner Staubach Capital, announced last week that OrthoLazer Flower Mound signed a lease for 4,335 square feet on the second floor of Lakeside International Office Center, 737 International Parkway.

OrthoLazer Flower Mound is an orthopedic laser center that offers patients an FDA-approved alternative, non-invasive pain management treatment for acute and chronic orthopedic conditions such as musculoskeletal injuries, arthritis, and neuropathy, according to a Realty Capital news release.

“OrthoLazer Flower Mound will utilize the MLS M8 Robotic Laser, which is the most advanced laser available in the United States today and exclusive to OrthoLazer Centers,” said Dr. David Evanich. “The laser works by emitting specific wavelengths of light energy into damaged cells which stimulates increased intracellular activity, reduces pain and inflammation, and accelerates recovery time. The laser treatments are completely drug-free, non-invasive, and painless. We are very excited to be the first to bring this proprietary technology to the residents and athletes of North Texas.”

Seven orthopedic surgeons from Orthopedic Associates of Flower Mound have partnered with retired Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver to open the center, which will be the first OrthoLazer in Texas. The founding orthopedic surgeons include Jeffery Cantrell MD, Kent Dickson MD, J. David Evanich MD, John McElroy MD, Aaron Schrayer MD, Ian Wilkofsky MD and Michael Willenborg MD.

“It is exciting to welcome a tenant such as OrthoLazer that is led by Donald Driver and partnered with seven practicing doctors that have such a strong presence in the Flower Mound area,” said Jimmy Archie, managing director for Realty Capital Management. “We are proud to have a clinic like this with state-of-the-art therapy treatments that will attract patients from all over Dallas/Fort Worth to Flower Mound.”

Driver will be the managing director of the OrthoLazer Flower Mound.

“Donald is very familiar with athletic injuries and the importance of expedited recovery for optimal performance,” Evanich said. “His experience and expertise will greatly benefit our team.”

Lakeside International Office Center is a four-story, 120,000-square-foot building at 777 International Parkway and a two-story, 18,500-square-foot building at 737 International Parkway. Both buildings share a four-story parking garage. The office campus was completed in September 2020 and is now 50% leased.