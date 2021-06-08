Texas passes Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act

On Monday, Texas passed the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, authored by Sen. Donna Campbell and Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, to protect Texas against hostile foreign actors like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, from the state’s critical infrastructure.

“The Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act is paramount to ensuring that Texas implements strong measures needed to fortify our critical infrastructure,” Parker said. “This legislation also sends a clear message that we will not allow hostile foreign actors to access these vital elements of our great state. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Sen. Campbell on this important policy and am honored to join her today with Gov. Greg Abbott to witness this bill becoming law. We must never forget that the safety and security of 30 million Texans rest on our shoulders.”