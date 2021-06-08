Argyle nurse receives The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Estela Rodriguez, RN of Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Argyle’s Post-Surgical Unit Department, recently won The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of an autoimmune disease. The Barnes family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for him during his hospital stay and established the DAISY Foundation and created this international award to say thank you to nurses everywhere, according to a Wise Health news release.

According to Kari Geyer, Wise Health Surgical at Argyle’s PSU director, Rodriguez embodies everything the Barnes family set out to celebrate, recognize and honor.

“Estela is an amazing Registered Nurse. She leads by example in every aspect within the nursing profession through demonstration of compassionate care and genuine thoughtfulness to help others,” Geyer said. “Estela always goes above and beyond to help her patients, team members, and co-workers in any way she can. Not only is she an excellent resource to her peers and exceptional advocate for her patients, She always has a positive learning approach to each and every challenge faced within the healthcare field. It is such a pleasure to have Estela as a charge RN in the Post-Surgical Unit at Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Argyle.”

Rodriguez can trace her desire to go into nursing back to her first Halloween.

“The first Halloween costume I remember was a nurse costume that my cousin gave to me. She is a nurse and growing up I would hear stories from her that encouraged me to follow in her steps,” Rodriguez said. “Her compassion and dedication to her job was what I wanted as a working adult. I wanted to ‘help’ people on a daily basis and nursing has allowed me to do that.”

Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Argyle, located at I-35W and Crawford Road, provides residents of Denton County and surrounding areas easy access to a dedicated advanced surgical facility.