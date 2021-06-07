Twin Coves Park closed

The town of Flower Mound is closing Twin Coves Park at 6 p.m. Monday until further notice, due to rising lake levels.

The park has flooded during recent rainy spring seasons because of Lake Grapevine’s high water levels. Last week, the town closed the boat ramp and some rental sites at the park, but as the rain continues to pour in North Texas, the water level has risen enough to force the town to close the entire park, the town announced Monday evening.

The online reservation system for RV, tent and cabin sites have been suspended, and staff members are contacting people with upcoming reservations affected by the closure. The town will announce when the park will reopen.