Flower Mound Community Orchestras returning to live performances

Flower Mound Community Orchestras announced Monday that it is returning to live, in-person musical performances later this month.

The 2021 Patriotic Concert — presented by the Flower Mound Symphony, Trietsch Chancel Choir and Voices of Flower Mound — is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 27 at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 6101 Morriss Road. Admission will be free.

Voices of Flower Mound President Ron Miller said the group is eager to perform in its first concert since December 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re really thrilled to be back together again,” Miller said. “Everybody is just so happy, they’re much more confident in their singing.”

Miller said the group couldn’t rehearse from March 2020 to April 2021, once its members all got vaccinated against COVID-19. Because there is not much time until the concert — typically held the weekend before Independence Day — the concert will primarily feature crowd favorites from previous patriotic concerts.

