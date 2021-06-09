StretchLab coming soon to Flower Mound

A new business is coming soon to the old GNC space on FM 1171.

StretchLab is moving in to Suite 286 at 2701 Cross Timbers Road, right next to Kroger. StretchLab has several locations around North Texas where people go to get stretched. The company’s website says its team of highly trained Flexologists will give you a deeper stretch than you can achieve on your own, and this assisted stretching improves range of motion, flexibility and reduced pain and tension.

The business has applied for a sign permit, but not yet for a finish out permit or certificate of occupancy, according to a town spokesperson. The anticipated opening date is not yet known.

