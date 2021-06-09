Argyle approves $1.1M street improvement contract

On Monday, the Argyle Town Council approved a contract worth more than $1.1 million for its 2021 Street Improvement Program.

The town identified three street improvement projects needed this year — reconstructing Harpole Road from Shadow Wood Drive to Gibbons Road, Gibbons Road from FM 407 to Frenchtown, and Charyl Lynn Drive north of Joyce Drive. The first two will be asphalt paving, while Charyl Lynn will be paved with concrete, according to town documents.

The town approved the contract for these three street reconstruction projects with Jagoe Public Company, which is currently working on the Crawford Road project. Work on this project is expected to begin after July 4, according to the town.