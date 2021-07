A new Mediterranean restaurant is coming to Flower Mound.

Gyro 360, a Denton-based restaurant, will open its second location to a new shopping center in Flower Mound, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The eatery will serve a variety of gyros, bowls, salads and sandwiches at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Building C, Suite 140, next to Buttermilk Sky Pie.

An opening date has not been announced yet, as of Thursday. Click here for more information.