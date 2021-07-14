Motorcylist dies after crash in Flower Mound

A Grapevine man died this week after a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound, according to officials.

About 3:20 p.m. Sunday, two motorcyclists (who were friends) were traveling north on Garden Ridge Boulevard, approaching the Flower Mound Road intersection, when the light started changing to red, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman. The motorcyclist in the rear laid down his bike, causing him to slide into the other motorcyclist, who had stopped at the intersection. The man who slid across the road was taken to the hospital, while the other man was not injured and released after a brief investigation.

Brodie Wolgamott, 50, died late Sunday night at the hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries from the accident.