Axe-throwing venue celebrates grand opening in Roanoke

A new lumbersports venue celebrated its grand opening in Roanoke on Wednesday.

FlannelJax’s Roanoke, 121 North Hwy 377, Suite 103, had a soft opening for the past two months, but commemorated its official grand opening on Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and invitation-only event. The new location is now fully operational.

The main attraction at FlannelJax’s is the axe-throwing, but other lumberjack sports Thump the Stump and Crosscut Sawing are also available. Beer and wine will be served. The venue is designed to take large groups for corporate or networking events, as well as accommodate smaller groups of friends.

Franchise owners Cyndy Brown and Ryan Fuller said they were working in human resources when they decided to look for something that would be more fun than their office jobs.

“We were looking for opportunities to step out of our comfort zone and start something on our own,” Fuller said. “We threw axes for the first time … and it was a lot fun. Now, it’s nice to walk into the lumber camp and hear folks having fun. That’s not something we experienced at our jobs in HR.”

Fuller said people can try axe-throwing and some will get the hang of it right away while others may struggle, but everyone will have a good time.

“You can have totally difference experiences and still have fun,” he said.

At FlannelJax’s, lumberjacks are on hand to keep guests safe, provide some coaching, facilitate games and drive team-building activities.

“There’s nothing more frustrating than throwing an axe and it doesn’t stick,” Fuller said. “The lumberjacks are there to help you get good.”

Brown said they loved the Roanoke area and are happy to bring something new to the community. It is open to anyone ages 13 and up, and the owners recommend booking your FlannelJax’s experience online here.