Denton ISD to require masks

Denton ISD informed families Tuesday night that students, employees and visitors will be required to wear masks inside Denton ISD buildings when physical distancing is not possible, starting Thursday.

At the Board of Trustees meeting, staff presented current data regarding community spread of COVID-19, and the number of positive cases has continued to rise since school began Aug. 12. Face coverings have been encouraged but optional. In the first two days, there were fewer than 10 reported cases, but now the number of cases average more than 60 per day.

The district said in an email to parents and staff that the new masking requirement is following the advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Denton County Public Health, and it is temporary, “until local hospitalization access and community spread of COVID-19 slows.”

“We know the best place for most students to learn is in-person and on campus,” Superintendent Dr. Jamie Wilson said in the email. “We must take the steps necessary to not only keep our students and staff healthy and safe, but also to learn in person with our highly skilled teachers. Our teachers will need your help. Each one of them will now be tasked with ensuring our students wear face coverings while in class and when keeping a physical distance is not possible. We believe it is our responsibility to use every tool available to protect our students and staff.”

