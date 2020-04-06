Local coronavirus update — April 6

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day or over the weekend, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County from Saturday, April 4 through Monday, April 6, with links for more information.

On Saturday, Denton County Public Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases. Click here for more.

On Sunday, DCPH reported the county’s seventh coronavirus-related death and 16 new cases. Click here for more.

On Monday, DCPH reported 33 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 337. Click here for more.

The Flower Mound Summit Club donated $2,500 each to three local charities that provide meals to families in need. Click here for more.

CoServ established an emergency relief fund to help customers who have been financially affected by the pandemic. Click here for more.

