Denton County reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Saturday afternoon reported 15 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 288 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Zero new positive cases are associated with Denton State Supported Living Center.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and zip code data.