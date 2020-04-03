DCPH releases more details about COVID-19 recoveries

Denton County Public Health is now providing more details about which COVID-19 patients have recovered.

On the department’s interactive coronavirus statistics page, residents can now see a list of towns/cities, how many cases they have and how many of those patients have recovered. Until Friday, the county had been releasing the total number of recoveries, but no other information about them.

Here are the stats, as of Friday afternoon, for towns in southern Denton County:

Argyle: one case, none recovered

Copper Canyon: one case, none recovered

Corinth: five cases, one recovered

Double Oak: two cases, none recovered

Flower Mound: 13 cases, four recovered

Highland Village: three cases, two recovered

Lewisville: 23 cases, six recovered, two deaths

Roanoke: two cases, none recovered

The DCPH webpage also has graphs with information about confirmed cases by age group, transmission type and day.

As of Friday, the county has had 273 confirmed cases, 62 recoveries and six deaths. For more information about new cases reported Friday, click here.