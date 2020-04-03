Denton County reports sixth coronavirus-related death, 19 new cases

Denton County Public Health reported Friday the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county and 19 new confirmed cases of the disease.

The patient who died was a woman in her 70s who lived in a nursing facility in Lewisville. She was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case. No further personal information will be released.

“As we report the loss of a sixth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

The other Denton County residents who have died from complications from COVID-19 were a man in his 40s from Lewisville, a man in his 60s from Aubrey, a woman from unincorporated Denton County in her 60s, a man from The Colony in his 60s and a man from Carrollton in his 70s. The first death was on March 25.

DCPH also announced 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the total to 273. Two of the new patients are residents of Flower Mound.

Sixty-two of the county’s 273 patients have recovered. More than 200 of all the patients are/were in home isolation, while 60 were hospitalized. More than 100 patients contracted the virus via local transmission, 93 got it by contact with a confirmed case and 73 got it while traveling.

In Texas, 90 deaths are coronavirus-related, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The only counties with more deaths than Denton are Dallas with 17, Bexar with nine and Harris with eight. Tarrant also has six.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and zip code data.