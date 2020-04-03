Company moving to Argyle donates hand sanitizer

Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer will soon be donated to the town of Argyle and its residents.

BPS Just Energy Technology, which is currently building a new headquarters in Argyle, is the parent company of Shotwell Hydrogenics and has collaborated with Argyle Mayor Don Moser to provide 2,500 eight-ounce bottles for the town and its residents.

Shotwell Hydrogenics is a Midland-based chemical manufacturing facility that recently pivoted production to 70% hand sanitizer that is compliant with World Health Organization formulations, according to a news release from Shotwell. Thousands more bottles of hand sanitizer will be distributed around the Midland area and in Southlake, where BPS JET’s current headquarters are.

“Like many businesses across the U.S., we asked ourselves how we could be of service to our community and to others during this unprecedented time,” said Bravis Brown, CEO of Shotwell Hydrogenics. “Our research and development team quickly identified what we would need to start producing hand sanitizer, and we’re ready to blend 25,000 gallons a day to help meet the needs of those industries with critical needs.”

More information about how the sanitizer will be distributed in Argyle is expected to be announced soon.