Marcus senior sets stage for success

Julia Campopiano has a tremendous penchant for the arts.

A member of the Marcus High School theater since her freshman year– and an officer in the MHS Choir– Campopiano said the best part about attending Marcus is, “being enriched in the Advanced Arts programs and having friends that love the same things I do.”

She added: “I love being so involved, because I love enriching my life with things that help me use my time effectively. To me, it’s better to be well-rounded than to be bored all day doing nothing.”

Campopiano, 18, has appeared as Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music, Hannah Ferguson in The Spitfire Grill, and the Sour Kangaroo in Seussical!

She received an award for Best Actress for her role as Hannah Ferguson at Texas State Thespian Festival.

The Flower Mound teen is also a member of a choral ensemble called Marcus Fusion– a nationally-recognized, award-winning a capella group– which won third place in the Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Capella competition in 2018.

“We’ve released two EPs, one of which we’ve just released in November that I have a solo feature on,” Campopiano said. “I love being in Fusion, because it gives me the chance to develop lifelong friendships, with people that I love, over beautiful music.”

Despite her involvement and success in the performing arts throughout high school and the auditions that go along with that, Campopiano said the most difficult thing she has had to overcome is a fear of rejection.

“I try to work hard at everything I attempt to do, so rejection can really hurt me, especially when it’s something I care so deeply about,” Campopiano said. “I always learn from it, though, and I attempt again and again until I can achieve my goals.”

Campopiano is also in the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the International Thespian Society at Marcus High School.

The Marcus senior plans to attend either Belmont University, Lipscomb University, Oklahoma State University, or Texas State University and major in music, with a minor in theater.

She carries a 4.6 weighted grade point average at Marcus High School

Campopiano’s Favorites

Favorite Subject: Music Theory

Person who most inspires you: My parents and my choir directors, Mr. Howard and Mr. Davis

Favorite Food: Tiramisu

Favorite Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy

Favorite TV Show: Parks and Recreation

Book Currently Reading: A Heart In A Body In The World

Favorite Musical Group or Performer: Panic! At The Disco

