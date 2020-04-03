Local coronavirus update — April 3

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Friday, April 3, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported a sixth coronavirus-related death, as well as 19 new cases. Click here for more.

Denton County’s interactive COVID-19 statistics page now has detailed information about each town’s number of cases and recoveries. Click here for more.

Beginning Monday, Lewisville ISD is adding two free meal locations in Lewisville. All of the district’s free meal sites will be closed on April 10 for Good Friday, so meal sites will distribute an additional breakfast and lunch the day before. Click here for more.

Denton ISD is eliminating its bus meal delivery service and making several changes to its meal pickup service to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Click here for more.

BPS JET, which is moving its headquarters to Argyle, is donating thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer to the town and its residents. Click here for more.

