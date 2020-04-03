Denton ISD making changes to free meal service

Denton ISD is making several changes to its free meal service during the extended school closure.

The district has been offering free breakfasts and lunches to local kids for most of the closure. Families could pick up meals from 17 schools — where the meals are prepared — or from two dozen other sites that school buses would go to distribute the meals.

But starting Monday, the bus delivery is being put on hold and the meal pickup service is being expanded to 18 schools — adding Ryan High School — in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus with person-to-person contact. Also in that effort, community volunteers will no longer assist with meal service.

The meal pickup process will also change, according to the district. Rather than staff handing the meals to people in vehicles, they will place the requested number of meals in the trunks. Staff members are also working to bundle multiple meals, food for several days, to reduce the amount of time that families need to leave their homes.

Click here for more information.