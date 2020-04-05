Seventh COVID-19 death reported in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Sunday afternoon the seventh COVID-19 related death in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of a nursing facility in Lewisville in his 90s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“As we report the loss of a seventh life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH has also announced 16 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 304 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains at 50 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 39. Eight new DSSLC staff members whom tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. Six new DSSLC staff members tested positive but are not residents of Denton County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and zip code data.