Local Summit Club donates to charities that feed those in need

The Summit Club of Flower Mound donated thousands of dollars last week to three charities that are helping children and families affected by food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

By unanimous consent, SCFM members donated $2,500 each to:

Communities in Schools of North Texas, which provides support for thousands of at-risk students to empower them to stay in school

Lovepacs, which is providing meals to local families in need on days when local school districts don’t provide free meal service

Meals on Wheels Denton County, which provides meals to housebound seniors and people with disabilities (among other services)

In a news release, the Summit Club of Flower Mound encouraged others in the community to help these nonprofits “during these stressful and uncertain times.” The Summit Club of Flower Mound has provided financial support and volunteer help to local charities since the early 1970s.