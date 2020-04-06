Downtown Roanoke street designated a ‘Great Place in Texas’

The Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association announced last week that Oak Street in Downtown Roanoke has been designated a Great Texas Street by the state chapter’s Great Places in Texas program.

Great Places in Texas exemplify exceptional character and highlight the role planners and planning play in creating communities of lasting value, according to a news release from the city. This year marks the fourth year of the Great Places in Texas program, which is modeled from the American Planning Association’s ongoing Great Places in America program.