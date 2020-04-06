CoServ sets up COVID-19 relief fund

CoServ announced Monday that it has established an emergency relief fund to assist members and customers affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working through the CoServ Charitable Foundation, CoServ has designated $200,000 for the CCF COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which will be distributed through the seven social agencies with which CoServ already partners.

“The rapid spread of COVID-19 has caused businesses to scale back or shut down completely, and this is having a ripple effect through the economy, leaving thousands with reduced income or no income,” said CoServ President/CEO Donnie Clary. “This fund will help our Members and Customers stay afloat during these challenging times.”

In addition, CoServ is:

Extending the suspension of service disconnections for nonpayment through April 30

Offering payment due-date extensions to give customers the time they need to initiate the application process and receive assistance

Creating an online form that will allow one-time tax-deductible donations to the relief fund by Members, Customers and Employees who would like to contribute

“CCF provides funds to these social service agencies every year to assist our members and customers who need it,” Clary said. “So it makes sense to increase this amount when so many more people need help. Helping neighbors in need is what our North Texas communities are all about.”

The seven North Texas agencies can be found on this map. They are:

For more details about the CCF COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, visit CoServ.com/COVIDReliefFund.