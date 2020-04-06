33 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health reported Monday 33 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among county residents, bringing the total number of cases to 337.

Of the 337, 76 have recovered and seven have died, according to DCPH.

The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains at 50, but the DSSLC staff total increased from 39 to 43 Monday. Those four new patients are all residents of Denton County and are reflected in the numbers of the city or town in which they reside.

Other new patients from southern Denton County live in Double Oak, Flower Mound, Lewisville and Trophy Club.

In Texas, there have been 7,276 cases and 140 fatalities reported, according to the Texas Health and Human Services.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data.