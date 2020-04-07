Local nonprofits are taking events online

Two local nonprofits have decided to host their scheduled events online rather than cancelling them because of social gathering restrictions.

Refuge for Women North Texas

Refuge for Women North Texas, a nonprofit program house in Denton County for survivors of human trafficking, planned to host its fifth annual gala with 500 guests on April 16 in Denton. The event is intended to let the organization share its mission with the community and inspire people to support the cause.

But the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent stay-at-home orders, forced the nonprofit to change its plans.

“Our annual dinners are key to our organizations in many ways,” said Sarah Ripple, Event Coordinator for Refuge for Women. “It helps cast a unified vision for our community, and a large percentage of our operating costs are covered by this event.”

The RWNT team weighed its options and decided to try something new and move the event to a virtual platform. The nonprofit will utilize an online video platform to welcome members of the community into its program house to see and learn more about how it serves survivors of human trafficking. Around 90 donated items — ranging from high-end clothing and tropical trips to an orthodontist package for braces — will be up for auction in the free online event.

Moving the event online “allows us to still have a touch with our community during a time where gatherings are prohibited,” said Lakysha Chambers, city director assistant. “Those who wouldn’t have typically attended a gala can be with us virtually. There will be parts of our event we wouldn’t have necessarily thought of or have been able to do [in-person]. I hope that when people watch they feel they are with us and they grow a deeper connection to Refuge for Women North Texas.”

Communities in Schools of North Texas

Communities in Schools of North Texas, which provides support for thousands of at-risk students to empower them to stay in school, has also decided to change its annual Stay In School Banquet to a virtual event this month.

The virtual live event is scheduled for noon April 24. The organization will recognize its sponsors and partners and celebrate its educator, volunteer and student of the year.

Community members who would like to participate must register. You can attend for free by selecting the $25 individual ticket option and use the discount code EMPOWER, or you can make the $25 donation to support CISNT programs. Once you register, you will receive updates regarding the event and access to the exclusive online silent auction.

