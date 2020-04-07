Local Domino’s donating hundreds of pizzas

About 180 Domino’s pizza shops around Dallas-Fort Worth will each donate 200 pizzas to people affected by, and fighting against, the coronavirus pandemic.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Brian Bailey, a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

As part of a national effort, locally-owned shops will donate the pizzas to employees at hospitals and medical centers, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others, according to a Domino’s news release.

“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives,” said Bailey. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”