Flower Mound Police Blotter

On the evening of April 11, police received multiple calls about a loose longhorn strolling down Dixon Lane near Target. The steer escapade went viral after a resident posted video online, and officers fielded follow-up calls days later asking if they’d “herd” about it.

On April 13, therapists at a pair of Flower Mound massage parlors were getting a bit too handsy with their customers. Police allegedly found evidence of prostitution at the businesses during a multi-agency inspection operation and ordered them shut down.

On April 19, a teen reported a bad connection after an unknown suspect borrowed his phone, then pulled a gun and stole it. Once in possession, the suspect demanded the password before resetting the device and fleeing. Police are still searching for the suspect.

The department welcomed a new K9 officer, “Maverick,” a 1-year-old German Shorthair Pointer from the Netherlands, as longtime K9 “Ares” hangs up his leash after seven years of service and was honored during a ceremony on April 20.

On April 28, a man was arrested at a mobile home park in Flower Mound after a verbal argument led to him allegedly shooting his stepfather with one round, then proceeding to shoot another into a neighboring mobile home.

A pair of New York residents were arrested and and served time in federal prison after authorities uncovered they were part of a multi-state, multi-million dollar fraud operation that included identity theft and passport fraud – and it all started after Flower Mound PD conducted a traffic stop.

Throughout the month of May, Flower Mound PD hosted events such as the 6th Annual Bike with the Blue to benefit a local organization that helps homeless teens, the Memorial Walk, a Memorial Day Ceremony and a Carry the Load event.