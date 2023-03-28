Local Democratic group hosting Flower Mound, LISD candidate forum

The Flower Mound Area Democrats are hosting a candidate forum Wednesday for those running for Flower Mound Town Council and Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.

“Our forum will provide Flower Mound area citizens an excellent opportunity to know the stances of LISD school board and Flower Mound Town council candidates so they can make informed decisions at the ballot box,” said FMAD Chair Sandra Weinstein.

The only candidate in those race who is not scheduled to participate in the forum is Ashley Jones, a candidate for LISD Place 7, according to a news release from the FMAD.

Participating candidates will be Michelle Alkhatib and Mindy Bumgarner for LISD Place 6, Jacob Anderson and Dr. Staci Barker for LISD Place 7 and Chris Drew and Brad Ruthrauff for Flower Mound Place 2.

The candidate forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Pecan Room of the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, 1200 Gerald Road.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will also host several candidate forums next month, including a Flower Mound Town Council forum on April 13.