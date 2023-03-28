Child sex abuse charges against former Rangers pitcher dropped

Child sexual assault charges against John Wetteland, a former Texas Rangers pitcher, have been dropped, according to news media reports.

Bartonville police arrested Wetteland in early 2019 on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. The case went to trial in September last year, but the judge declared a mistrial because the jury was deadlocked.

The Denton County District Attorney’s Office had planned to reach a plea deal or bring the case to a new trial, but last week prosecutors decided to drop the charges instead, FOX 4 reported.

Wetteland retired in 2000 as the Rangers’ all-time leader in saves, 150, and was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 2005. He coached baseball and taught high school Bible class part-time at Liberty Christian School in Argyle from 2007-08.