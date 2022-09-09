Friday, September 9, 2022
After mistrial, Wetteland case headed to plea deal or new trial

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
John Wetteland, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail.

The Denton County District Attorneys Office intends to bring former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland to another jury trial in his child sex abuse case, unless a plea deal is reached.

Wetteland is accused of molesting a young child from 2004-06. He was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child by the Bartonville Police Department in January 2019. His lawyer has called the allegations false, and he pleaded not guilty. Wetteland’s jury trial began last week and ended Sept. 2 because the jury was deadlocked, so the judge declared a mistrial.

Jamie Beck, first assistant district attorney for Denton County, said Friday that the DA’s office will bring the case for a new trial, though they “expect to enter negotiations for a plea deal.”

Wetteland, who now lives in Trophy Club, coached baseball and taught high school Bible class part-time at Liberty Christian School in Argyle from 2007-08 but hasn’t had any association with the school since, according to the school. He retired in 2000 as the Rangers’ all-time leader in saves, 150, and was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 2005.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

