Highland Village City Update — September 2022

Last month I told you about my Coffee with the Mayor events and the first one is scheduled for Monday, September 12. I want to provide the opportunity for us to get to know each other a little better and for me to learn what is important to you. I hope you’ll join me on Sept. 12 at Sip Stir Coffee House from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. I valued meeting and talking with many of you while I was campaigning and would like to continue those conversations in this casual setting. If you can’t make this first event, no worries, I plan to have these the first Monday of every month beginning in October.

The City also begins the new fiscal year in October. Staff has spent the summer months preparing and presenting the budget to Council. In September, we will hold public hearings and vote on the proposed budget. The City’s ad valorem tax rate will decrease and the rates charged for utility services will remain the same.

TxDOT has informed us they will begin the construction of the northbound I-35E on-ramp from Highland Village Road. This project is set to begin in mid-September and should be complete around the beginning of 2023. Traffic interruptions should be minimal and the City will inform residents when they receive information from TxDOT.

Once again, the Police Department and the city are hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. This year the event will take place at Doubletree Ranch Park in conjunction with our popular Concert in the Park series. We are excited to have the event at this new location to show off our beautiful Doubletree Ranch Park and have the event in a park setting. The TXFallenPD Tribute Event will take place on Saturday, October 15 and will include the 5K run/walk, an Honor bike race/ride for civilians and first responders, a Kid Ride with a Cop, a police obstacle course, kids zone, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment concluding with a concert with Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute band, Texas Flood. You can register now, and at the early registration rate, for the 5K and the Bike Race – just visit TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider participating in this event in October or consider sponsoring or donating to help the City bring this event to our community. Since 2008 we have held a bike race and 5k fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of our community, we have contributed over $300,000 to the fund. This year’s fundraising goal is $40,000 and we need your help.

Last month Council approved naming the barn at Doubletree Ranch Park the “Sgt. Dennis Oliver Event Center” in honor of Sgt. Dennis Oliver. The “Sgt. Dennis Oliver Event Center” is named to recognize and remember Sgt. Oliver and the contributions he made not only to the Highland Village Police Department but also to the community of Highland Village. Sgt. Oliver embodied the department’s Community Policing Model and had an impact on so many in Highland Village. Sgt. Oliver, a 17-year Highland Village police officer, passed away on October 2, 2020 because of complications from COVID-19. A plaque commemorating the name change will be placed at the site with the unveiling scheduled for the TXFallenPD Tribute Event on Oct. 15.

The Highland Village Business Association is also seeking sponsorships for the annual Salute Our Veterans luncheon, which will take place on November 10. This is a luncheon designed to provide an opportunity to honor our local Veterans and give them a time for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest are able to attend at no charge as we seek sponsorships from the community to pay for the Veterans attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $40, which covers the cost of two veteran’s lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $20, allowing you to choose the amount of your donation, $80 for four veterans, $120 for six veterans, etc. In 2021, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas had their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please forward your sponsorship by October 21 to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

The Parks and Recreation department has fun activities on the horizon. The Concert in the Park series will kick off in October at Doubletree Ranch Park, registration is open for the Tri-Town Amazing Race, and the Senior All-Stars are meeting regularly, making themed trips, hosting lunch and learns and continuing with their weekly games at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center.

And, of course I can’t close out an article without talking about Marcus High School football. The season has officially begun and I encourage you to attend a game and cheer on the team. Even if you don’t have kids playing or kids in school, there’s something special about a date night or a family outing to a high school football game, especially a Marcus High School football game. Come out and see for yourself.

Thank you again for your support, I hope to see you at a Marcus football game or at the Coffee with the Mayor on Monday, September 12 at Sip Stir Coffee House.