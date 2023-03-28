Double Oak PD inviting community to have a Coffee with a Cop

The Double Oak Police Department is inviting residents to have a cup of joe and get to know some of its officers on Wednesday.

Coffee with a Cop was started in 2011 in Hawthorne, California because the police department wanted to interact more, and more successfully, with the community. The effort has become a popular event among many police departments across the country, including several local departments, as they look to meet more residents and engage in conversations with them.

DOPD’s event is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. Wednesday at Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road. There will be coffee, juice and sweet treats “with great conversations,” the department says.

“You will have the opportunity to get your morning joe and chit-chat with our officers,” the department said in a statement. “This is a chance to meet some of the officers face to face, ask questions, and best of all … it’s free! Can’t wait to see you.”