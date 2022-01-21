Argyle ISD approves name of new elementary school

This week, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved the name of the new elementary school opening this year in Canyon Falls.

The new school will be named Argyle South Elementary, according to a news release from the district. Located at 118800 Denton Creek Blvd., Argyle South will be Argyle ISD’s third elementary school. It’ll serve grades Pre-K through 5th, and will open for the first day of school in August.

The district broke ground on the school in June 2021, and the principal will be Dr. Dawn Jordan. Last month, the district chose a new zoning map for the three elementary schools. Most students living south of FM 407 will be attending Argyle South, as well as new residents of The Ridge.

The new elementary school is needed to address a huge amount of residential growth within the district, but it won’t be enough, according to the district. During the same board meeting this week, the trustees called a $268 million bond election that, if approved by voters in May, would include funding for two more elementary schools, a new middle school and more.