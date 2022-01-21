Michael Dehdari

Michael Y. Dehdari passed away December 10, 2021 in Flower Mound. He was born November 17, 1946 in Abadan, Iran to his parents, Khodakhast Dehdari and Soghra Khajeh. Mike served in the Education Corps in Iran after completing high school. While in the Corps, he taught children in small villages. After serving there, he worked on an off-shore oil rig in the Persian Gulf. He had a strong desire to get an education, and came to the United States in August 1969, where he attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, Oklahoma. During his time at NWOSU, he met his future wife, Karen Livingston, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics. He later received an MBA from Oklahoma City University. Not long after he received his formal education, he became a United States citizen in 1979. He loved America and was always grateful for the opportunities that he had in this country. Mike and Karen were married on his birthday, November 17, 1973 in Alva, Oklahoma. Two years after marriage, they met an older missionary couple that shared the Gospel with them. The Dehdaris joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1975. In his professional career, Mike was a pioneer in the computer field, working in various software and IT positions. His job took the family to several locations in the country, including Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Slidell, Louisiana; Mesa and Chandler, Arizona; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Flower Mound. The couple grew their family and had three children, Jennifer, Jonathan, and Amy, who were Mike’s greatest joy. He loved telling dad jokes even before it was a thing. He often told his children that his favorite word in the dictionary was Dad. He cherished seeing them grow up, go to college and get jobs. Later in life, his favorite times were spent with his grandchildren. He spoiled them and often snuck them treats. He always put their needs above his own and would go above and beyond to get an extra smile, kiss or hug. Although he never attended the University of Oklahoma, he was a big Sooners football fan. He and a friend James loved watching the games together, expressing very loudly their excitement for the games. He also loved playing chess, sometimes even taking lessons from master chess players. He also liked reading and studying philosophy. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Reza Dehdari. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen, children Jennifer (Ryan) Patrick, Jonathan Dehdari, and Amy (Lauren) Dehdari, and grandchildren, Gwen and Lucy Dehdari and Cooper Patrick, as well as one brother, three sisters, and eight nieces and nephews. Interment is at the Rolling Oaks Memorial Center, 400 S. Freeport Parkway, Coppell.