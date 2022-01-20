Local school district changes COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

Argyle ISD on Thursday informed families that they have updated their guidelines for students who test positive and/or are exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

A student who tests positive for COVID-19 may return after five days if they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever suppressing medications, and other symptoms must be improved, according to a district letter to families.

The return schedule is transitioning, and new guidelines only apply to students who test positive on Wednesday or later. So for students who tested positive Jan. 10-15, they may return to school on Friday, Jan. 21. Students who tested positive Jan. 16-18 may return Monday, Jan. 24. Students who tested positive on Wednesday may return on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

If a parent chooses to quarantine their child due to direct exposure, it will be for five days. A copy of the confirmed test from the positive household member must be submitted to the campus nurse.

Students with multiple symptoms will be sent home on COVID-19 protocol. Students may return to school if they have seen a medical professional with documented clearance, a negative COVID-19 test or may choose to quarantine for 5 days. Documentation must be provided to the campus nurse.

The COVID-19 self-tests that are performed at home must be registered. A copy of the test result must be submitted to your campus nurse with name, date of test and date of birth.

A doctor’s clearance is no longer required for UIL, but a student diagnosed with COVID-19 is urged to receive a doctor’s clearance before returning to UIL activities.