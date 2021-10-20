Argyle ISD names principal of future elementary school

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees this week unanimously approved the hiring of Dr. Dawn Jordan to be the first principal of the district’s third elementary school.

The school, which is currently being referred to as simply Elementary School No. 3, will be located in Canyon Falls. The district broke ground on it in June, and it is scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year.

Jordan is currently in her third year as principal of Argyle Intermediate School, a fifth-grade campus that will close next year to be repurposed, according to an Argyle ISD news release.

“I am very pleased to have Dr. Jordan as the principal of our new elementary when it opens next fall,” said Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright. “Since coming to Argyle in 2019, Dr. Jordan has been an invaluable asset to the district for the last two years. I have the utmost confidence that she will be an exemplary leader guiding our new campus.”

Jordan has more than 20 years experience in education, including nine years of elementary principal experience.

“I am honored to be selected as the principal of the new elementary school in Argyle ISD,” Jordan said. “Being part of a growing district and opening a new school are exciting challenges. I look forward to continuing the legacy of Eagle excellence and success.”

During Monday’s School Board meeting, the trustees also approved the hiring of Kimberly McCage as the new assistant principal at Hilltop Elementary. McCage, who has worked in education for 16 years (12 of which in Argyle ISD), has been serving as an administrative intern on the campus since the start of the school year.

“We are very excited to bring Mrs. McCage on as a new assistant principal at Hilltop Elementary,” said Hilltop Principal Dona Lumsden. “She has been with us for nine weeks as an intern and has already made a huge impact on the campus. It has been great to watch her build such strong relationships with staff, students and parents while only being here for a few hours a day. It will be exciting to watch her grow as an administrator as she becomes a full-time member of our team. Her energy is contagious and we are happy to welcome her aboard.”