Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Flower Mound swears in new fire chief

By Mark Smith
Flower Mound's new fire chief, Paul Henley, and Mayor Derek France (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

During Monday night’s Town Council meeting, Flower Mound Mayor Derek France swore in the town’s new fire chief, Paul Henley.

In July, the town parted ways with Eric Greaser, the Flower Mound Fire Department chief for nearly seven years. Henley’s hiring was announced a couple weeks ago, and he took the oath of office this week and is officially on duty in Flower Mound.

Henley has 19 years in fire service, including the last three-and-a-half as fire chief for the city of Corsicana. He was the 2021 Texas Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year for his early pandemic planning.

Click here for more information about Henley.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

