Flower Mound swears in new fire chief

During Monday night’s Town Council meeting, Flower Mound Mayor Derek France swore in the town’s new fire chief, Paul Henley.

In July, the town parted ways with Eric Greaser, the Flower Mound Fire Department chief for nearly seven years. Henley’s hiring was announced a couple weeks ago, and he took the oath of office this week and is officially on duty in Flower Mound.

Henley has 19 years in fire service, including the last three-and-a-half as fire chief for the city of Corsicana. He was the 2021 Texas Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year for his early pandemic planning.

