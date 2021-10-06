Flower Mound names new fire chief

The town of Flower Mound has named Paul Henley — the 2021 Texas Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year — its new fire chief.

In July, the town parted ways with Eric Greaser, the Flower Mound Fire Department chief for nearly seven years. Wednesday, the town announced that after an extensive nationwide search, Henley will be its next fire chief.

Henley has 19 years in fire service, including the last three-and-a-half as fire chief for the city of Corsicana. His first day with FMFD will be Oct. 18, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

“I am excited to welcome Chief Paul Henley to the Flower Mound family,” said Interim Town Manager Debra Wallace. “We had 47 well-qualified applicants, and Chief Henley rose to the top. He has a proven track record as a servant leader, and the selection panel was impressed with his experience, his professionalism, his devotion to customer service, and his dedication to building trust, consensus, and teamwork within the fire departments he has served.”

Henley was named Chief of the Year “for his outstanding performance in Corsicana and surrounding Navarro County, which included early pandemic planning that helped Navarro County stand out as one of the first localities in the state to institute protocols to control the spread of COVID-19,” the town news release said. He recently received the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce’s Tom White Citizen of the Year award. Explore Corsicana Magazine named him its 2021 Person of the Year.

“The men and women of the Flower Mound Fire Department are highly respected across the state, and it’s an honor to be able to work with them,” Henley said. “I am looking forward to getting started and working alongside my colleagues in emergency services to ensure the safety of the lives and property of all those who call Flower Mound home.”

Henley previously served in several roles for the city of Garland, including fire captain, and as battalion chief for the city of Frisco. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Science from Oklahoma State University, and has completed the Executive Fire Officer Program through the National Fire Academy, as well as the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer leadership certificate program through the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.