Highland Village event to raise funds for families of fallen officers

The Highland Village Police Department’s TXFallenPD Tribute Event returns this month.

The 13th annual event, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled for Oct. 16 at The Shops at Highland Village and will feature a 5K, live entertainment, bike honor ride, bike obstacle course, kids activities and more. The event is the largest fundraiser for the Texas Police Chiefs Association Fallen Officer Fund, which supports families of Texas officers killed in the line of duty.

The event began in 2008 and has raised over $280,000 for the Fallen Officer Fund. This year’s goal is to raise $30,000, and the event will be held in honor of HVPD Sgt. Dennis Oliver, who died in October 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

“We’re trying to promote community involvement and the understanding that we’re all in this together,” said Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim. “It’s the hardest thing to be involved with because it involves officers’ deaths. We love raising the money, but I hate giving it out because it means we lost an officer.”

The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with the 5K and runs throughout the day with lots of things to do for the whole family. It’s not too late to register for the 5K or bike rides. Click here for more information.