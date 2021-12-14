Argyle ISD chooses elementary rezoning map

On Monday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees made its decision for how to rezone elementary schools once the district’s third elementary school opens next year in Canyon Falls.

The district has been weighing residents’ feedback about several possible rezoning maps. The board wanted its decision to keep as much stability as possible for its current students, with as little movement and overcrowding as possible, a difficult task for a district facing so much growth. Some of the plans would let kids who live in The Ridge subdivision, on the north side of Harvest, to continue to attend Argyle West Elementary, which is much closer than the other elementary schools. But if the district chose one of those plans, Argyle West would become overcrowded with hundreds of students above capacity in just a few years because of new families moving to The Ridge.

At Monday’s and another recent Argyle ISD Board meeting, many parents who live in The Ridge asked the board to choose one of those plans that allowed their kids to continue to attend Argyle West. Some of them asked that if the board did end up choosing a different zoning plan, could they be allowed to continue attending Argyle West, a sort of grandfathering clause.

On Monday, the board approved Plan 5, which has The Ridge zoned for the Canyon Falls school. The board did, however, make an exception allowing current residents of The Ridge to continue to attend Argyle West through the 2023-24 school year, though no school transportation will be provided for them.