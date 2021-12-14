Flower Mound police arrest juvenile for hoax threat

The Flower Mound Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon that it has arrested a Lewisville ISD student who made a hoax threat against Marcus High School last week.

On Thursday night, police learned about a possible threat at Flower Mound High School. The vague threat was circulating on social media, and FMPD then learned about a similar threat at Marcus High School and other schools around North Texas.

After a thorough investigation, no credible threat to either school was found. However, police had an increased presence at many LISD schools on Friday, while a lot of students stayed home or left school early because of the threats.

On Saturday, FMPD identified the LISD student who made the hoax threat at Marcus and detained them on Monday. The student was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a FMPD news release.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and charges could be pending regarding the hoax threat against Flower Mound High School.

Police urged parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of making threats, and they asked parents to report, not repost, rumors.