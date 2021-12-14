Weir: Nick Sanders running for Texas House in District 63

Former Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders announced his campaign for Texas House District 63, which is currently represented by Tan Parker who announced earlier this year his campaign for State Senate. The newly-redistricted state legislature map puts House District 63 in portions of Flower Mound, Lewisville, Roanoke, Trophy Club, Westlake, Fort Worth, Coppell, and Carrolton in southern Denton County.

“I am running to keep a strong conservative voice in Austin,” said Sanders in a press release. “I will fight to cut property taxes, secure our southern border, protect the right to life, support first responders, work to maintain our strong public schools, and oppose those who promote divisive programs. I believe that my business acumen along with over 15 years of municipal governance will aid me in adding value to my seat in the Texas House.” Nick’s website: www.nicksandersfortexas.com

Sanders is a past mayor of Trophy Club, serving from 2005-2009 and again from 2014-2020. In addition, he served as an elected official for four years on the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District Board. Sanders said he lowered the city tax rate seven times, and during his tenure Trophy Club was repeatedly recognized as one of the safest communities in Texas.

In addition to his time as mayor, Sanders served as a member of the Trophy Club Economic Development Board 4B, the Trophy Club Municipal Utility District Board, the Metroport Cities Partnership Board president for two years, and as the board president of the

Northeast Leadership Forum along with treasurer for over five years. Sanders also served multiple terms on the North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Transportation Council as an alternate and as a board member of the Council of Governments Executive Board.

Professionally, Sanders is the founder and CEO of Combined Computer Resources, a business technology firm that facilities clients with hiring and training quality candidates. Nick and his wife Lynda, both native Texans, are proud grandparents of two. The Sanders are active members of Community of Christ Church.