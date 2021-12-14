Flurry’s Market + Provisions opens in Flower Mound

A new Cajun-inspired meat and seafood market is now open in Flower Mound.

Flurry’s Market + Provisions recently opened at 2608 Long Prairie Road, in the old Red Hot & Blue restaurant space.

Flurry’s is a “Texas meat market with Louisiana flair,” with a bistro open for lunch and a gift shop, owned and operated by Louisiana natives Clayton and Katie Flurry, who moved to Flower Mound in 2015. Clayton decided to leave his oil job in March to fulfill a need in Flower Mound.

“The store concept is based on similar stores in Louisiana, they provide things you can’t get here,” Clayton said in an interview this summer. “My wife and I decided to plant a flag here in Flower Mound, which we’ve come to love over the last six years. We see a major need for it, especially with seafood. There are not a lot of fresh seafood counters in the area, outside of large grocery stores.”

Clayton said Flurry’s Market “offers as much local beef, pork, poultry product as we can, focusing on freshness and quality,” such as Cajun-seasoned ribeyes and bacon-wrapped tenderloins. The bistro will serve Cajun staples like gumbo and po boys — including shrimp, oyster, catfish and more — as well as other sandwiches and burgers.

The upscale gift shop will offer “specialty items you can’t find in local stores” that could be a good gift or go with your meat order, such as decorative and functional kitchen items and more.

