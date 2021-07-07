Rep. Parker seeks Nelson’s state senate seat

State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, announced Wednesday that he is running for the State Senate District 12 seat, currently held by Jane Nelson who announced Monday that she won’t seek reelection next year. District 12 includes portions of Denton and Tarrant counties.

Parker, a Flower Mound resident, serves in House District 63, which includes Flower Mound, Argyle, Lantana, Dish, Ponder, Justin, Northlake, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Bartonville, Trophy Club, Roanoke and portions of Lewisville, Fort Worth, Highland Village, Westlake and Southlake.

He was first elected in 2006 and reelected every two years, including his reelection to his 8th term in 2020. Prior to being elected to the Texas House, Parker was appointed by Texas Governor Rick Perry to chair the Texas Industrial Development Corporation where he focused on job creation strategies and broad based economic development.

A lifelong conservative, Parker first gained an interest in public service as a very young man while watching President Ronald Reagan’s successful run for the White House in 1980.

I’m running to represent my home county in the Texas Legislature. I know that I’m not alone. I’ll be honored to have you join me on this journey to keep Texas Strong. Thank you and may God continue to Bless you and the Great State of Texas. https://t.co/IPuQ2bGvpK pic.twitter.com/p7fv7gW3h9 — Tan Parker (@TanParkerTX) July 7, 2021

