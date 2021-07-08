Coffee Tree Cafe rebranding under new ownership

Coffee Tree Cafe in Old Town Argyle is rebranding as Uncle Mike’s Bistro less than a year after the eatery came under new ownership.

Husband-and-wife Mike and Valarie Gross were both working in Walmart management for years, but they started feeling drawn to go into business for themselves. As changes were being made amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, it felt like the right time to make the big life change.

“I’m passionate about food,” Mike said. “I wanted to find a place where I can cook and really be a part of the community.”

Mike and Valarie found Coffee Tree Cafe, 144 Old Town Blvd. North, in Argyle, and they bought it last fall.

“We love the area, the community, the people,” Mike said.

Mike made some additions and changes to the menu to improve the breakfast and lunch options available to customers. They recently began serving dinner, by reservation only, on Friday and Saturday evenings, and the menu is updated regularly with fresh, homemade dishes.

“The food he makes here, this is how he cooks at home,” Valarie said.

The business is now rebranding as Uncle Mike’s Bistro to put Mike’s stamp on the brand, and also to signal that the restaurant is much more than just coffee.

“I want people to know that we have more than coffee and cupcakes,” Mike said. “We still have those, but we offer a lot more.”

