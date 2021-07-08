Northwest ISD wins gold medal for blended learning

Last month, Northwest ISD won the gold medal in Blended Learning Optimization in the Global 2021 IMS Learning Impact Awards, highlighting the collaboration between the NISD Technology Division and ClassLink.

The award recognizes education technology projects that demonstrate evolving traditional educational delivery models and feature a seamless technology environment for teachers and students to support effective combinations of online and in-the-classroom learning, according to a district news release. ClassLink is the platform used by NISD students and staff members to log in and access digital learning tools. It was instrumental when the district moved to Remote Learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides engagement analytics for teachers and automated class rostering.

The winning project was selected from 28 finalists.

“I can’t imagine, with the amount of money that we spend these days on all of our digital tools, not having ClassLink to help us get them in the hands of students in a timely manner,” said Cara Carter, NISD’s executive director of technology. “The ease of access for teachers, leaders, students, and parents has been completely transformational.”