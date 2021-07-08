Smallcakes, Sherwin-Williams coming to new FM 407 development

A Sherwin Williams Paint Store and a Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery are coming later this year to the new Great Lakes Center development in Double Oak.

The Great Lakes Center was recently built at 8401 Justin Road, near the intersection of Chinn Chapel Road and FM 407. Tropical Smoothie Cafe was the first business to open in the new shopping center, in December 2020, and this year a doughnut shop and nail salon opened there as well.

Smallcakes is a chain that bakes 18 signature cupcake flavors every day, fresh from scratch, and makes 15 flavors of small-batch ice cream daily as well. The closest current location is in Lewisville.

Tim McNutt of DBA Commercial Real Estate, real estate manager of Great Lakes Center, said both Smallcakes and Sherwin-Williams are expected to open in the next three to four months. McNutt said DBA is in talks with other businesses, including restaurants, to fill the remaining available space in the shopping center.

“It’s been a good little development, there’s been quite a lot of interest in it,” McNutt said.