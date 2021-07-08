Several new leases signed in Lakeside Business District

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that several new businesses have recently signed leases in office buildings in Lakeside Business District, bringing many new jobs to south Flower Mound.

TITANS of CNC (Computer Numerical Control) moved into a portion of LBD Building 1 in January, and the company recently leased the remaining portion of the building, a total of 39,000 square feet, according to the town news release. In Building 2, three companies each leased about 20,000 square feet: reverse logistics company Phoenix Innovations, water treatment products manufacturer WaterTech and Lifetime Windows & Siding.

Building 3, about 75,000 square feet, has been leased by Ruffle Butts, a boutique brand for kids that was seen on the Shark Tank TV show. The Lakeport 2499 location will be the company’s headquarters, not a retail site.

All but Lifetime have applied for finish-out permits, according to a town spokesperson, and all are expected to move in/open later this year.