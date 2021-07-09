Corinth, Lake Dallas considering merging police departments

City officials from Corinth and Lake Dallas announced Thursday that discussions have begun about possibly merging the two cities’ police departments.

The potential move would aim to increase efficiency, improve services and expand police response capabilities, according to a Corinth news release. A stepping stone of sorts is expected to be adopted first.

Lake Dallas Police Chief Daniel Carolla retired in May, and a replacement has not yet been hired. Instead, the two cities will soon consider approving an interlocal agreement naming Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner as the interim police chief for Lake Dallas. City leaders anticipate some early adjustments in police response as the two departments begin sharing resources and answering calls for services within the respective communities, according to the news release.

The cities plan to conduct a feasibility study — expected to take 12-18 months — before making any final decisions. The study will provide city leaders a better understanding of how a merged department would operate to best serve the residents of Lake Dallas, Corinth and Shady Shores, for which Corinth provides police services through an interlocal agreement.